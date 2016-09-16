Man arrested after car chase

Staff report

A Gastonia man has been charged with stealing his girlfriend’s car and leading officers on a car chase.

Lincolnton Police Department officers said they were called to Deaton Avenue about a domestic disturbance late Sunday. Officers spoke a woman who lived at the home and her boyfriend, Dustin Bingham. Bingham, 20, of 206 Monk Avenue, did not live at the home and was asked to leave by the woman, in front of officers. Bingham left, but returned about 30 minutes later, according to a press release from the Lincolnton Police Department. Officers received a call that Bingham was attempting to steal the woman’s car and, while on their way to the home, saw him driving the vehicle at the stoplight at North Generals Boulevard and East Main Street.

Officers tried to stop the car, but Bingham allegedly fled, heading east on East Main Street toward Highway 321.

Officers said Bingham drove onto Highway 321, entered Gaston County and turned onto Interstate 85, where he was taken into custody, according to the press release.

Lincolnton Police Department Lt. Jason Munday did not respond to a request for further information about how the chase ended.

Bingham was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude, resisting a public officer, second degree trespassing, driving without a license and careless and reckless driving and was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation out of Gaston County. Bingham was issued a $6,000 secured bond.

Bingham has prior felony convictions for multiple counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in Cleveland County and has prior misdemeanor convictions for assault in Cleveland County, assault in Gaston County and communicating threats in Buncombe County.

Bingham was out on bond for felony charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon out of Gaston County at the time of the incident and was also on probation. Bingham also has served a prison sentence for convictions in late 2015 and early 2016 and is member of the Folk Nation gang, according to officers.