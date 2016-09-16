Let the smart people do the thinking

MICHAEL GEBELEIN

Managing Editor

Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers are coming to Charlotte on Sunday and, yes, he’s probably going to do something stupid like kneel during the national anthem. And everyone is going to argue about who he’s disrespecting (the military? veterans? politicians? public works employees? dog catchers? tax assessors?) and people are going to continue taking sides one way or the other.

But here’s the thing. Kaepernick is a grown man who plays a boy’s game for a living. His opinions about politics or injustice or anything other than the game of football should be of no interest to anyone other than himself. His college degree is in business management. He’s not qualified to have an opinion that anyone should care about. He might have finished reading “Between the World and Me” last week, but that doesn’t give him the credentials to talk about anything other than how to throw a football.

Now, of course he has the right to kneel or sit or floss his teeth or look at Twitter or anything else during the national anthem. It’s not like he’s even doing anything outrageous or remotely original. He has the right to do whatever he wants, but he’s still a jerk for doing it. His protest, in essence, is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which is led and populated by activists who show with each and every stunt they pull just how low civil discourse has slipped in this country and just how soft we’ve become as a culture. The struggle for civil rights used to mean something.

A bigger problem than Kaepernick dirtying his pants before he doesn’t play a football game is that all of us — the media, politicians, armchair pundits — are acting like he’s got something valid to say.

If we want to talk about politics or learn about sociological trends or anything else like that, we should be turning our attention toward the people who have actually studied these things and know something about them.

Read a book or a newspaper. Watch a documentary. Go to a library. Stop giving intellectual power to morons.

Michael Gebelein is managing editor of the Lincoln Times-News. Follow him on Twitter: @GebbyLTN.